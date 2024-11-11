- US stocks closed near record highs, driven by expectations of tax cuts from President-elect Donald Trump.
US stocks have closed near a record high, amid investor expectations that incoming US President Donald Trump plans tax cuts.
Wall Street’s main indexes closed near record highs on Monday, holding on to post-election gains, ahead of the next batch of economic data that could decide whether the equity rally can sustain itself.
Several stocks that gained following the US election results continued their upward trajectory. Tesla jumped 7.4%, after touching US$1 trillion in market value on Friday for the first time since 2022.
The electric vehicle (EV) maker gave a boost to consumer discretionary shares, with the sector at a record high. The small-cap Russell 2000 index jumped 1.6% to its highest level since November 2021 and was near a record high, with the stocks expected to be a key beneficiary of Trump’s proposed tax cuts and on expectations of an easier regulatory environment.