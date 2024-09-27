Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Waikato Regional Council to spur a fifth effort at creating a lasting regional economic growth engine

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Te Waka, the Waikato's business-led economic development entity, failed in June this year, blaming underfunding. Photo / Supplied

Te Waka, the Waikato's business-led economic development entity, failed in June this year, blaming underfunding. Photo / Supplied

The next step in a fifth attempt by the Waikato region to create a sustainable economic development driver should become clearer by February next year.

Waikato regional councillors have voted to “progress” a business case and operating model for a regional leadership approach to the vexed challenge, but

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business