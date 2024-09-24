The council paper noted many stakeholders canvassed did not support the idea of a new regional economic development entity.

Te Waka, launched six years ago citing a determination not to fail as three others had before it, was shut down mid-year.

Observers variously blamed “protection politics” among the huge geographical region’s 11 local authorities, business apathy, splintered geographic interests and the economic crunch which forced councils to tighten spending. Others said it simply didn’t get enough money - including from its prime constituency, business. Some questioned Te Waka’s value for money.

Te Waka had three full-time staff and had been running on an annual budget of around $1 million, $750,000 of which was from the regional council. Some other councils also contributed much smaller amounts.

Te Waka closed down shortly before WRC was to make a decision under its 2024-2034 long-term plan whether to keep funding the entity, using unallocated money from the regional development fund. At the time WRC agreed the region needed “a strong collective voice” on economic development opportunities and implementation.

Former Te Waka board member, economist Cameron Bagrie says Waikato is a region with "silent not showy wealth that feels like it's stuck in third gear". Photo / Supplied

The paper, which follows councillors’ direction to staff to survey regional views in the wake of Te Waka’s closure, noted 68% of submitters to its long-term plan preferred WRC stop funding Te Waka.

Stakeholders canvassed included the business community, local councils (councillors and staff), industry groups, tourism organisations and central government representatives.

The consultation effort included more than 50 face-to-face meetings involving WRC leaders and an online survey designed to identify opportunities for regional collaboration and co-ordination.

Of the 201 online survey responses, just over half were from business, with 15% from not-for-profit groups and 9% from local government.

Asked their views on the most important economic development functions, most respondents (64%) said business growth. Investment attraction was nominated by 39%, strategy and political advocacy for regionally significant projects by 38%, and co-ordination and planning of infrastructure projects by 34%.

The paper said since Te Waka closed many organisations WRC works with had committed to working together and reconvening the Waikato Economic Development Forum, formerly Connect Waikato. A meeting of this entity is planned next month.

“However, even with the most effective network, the current problem is that there is no identifiable ‘go to’ body to consistently support cross-organisation collaboration or provide ‘the virtual front door’ for offshore or government investors expecting the region to engage as a collective,” the paper said.

