Waiheke's Oneroa with its peaceful bay (left) where boats anchor. Photo / Supplied

Waiheke Island lobbyists are opposing an Oneroa helicopter pad they say will be the 50th on their island.

Quiet Sky Waiheke spokesman Kim Whitaker said the group is fighting the application from Craig Greenwood. Interests associated with him and businesswoman Sarah Paykel own a clifftop home on Oneroa's Korora Rd.

"If this one gets approval, it will be particularly significant not just because it will be the 50th helipad or heliport here but also because of its location," Whitaker said.

The pad would be built on the edge of Oneroa, the island's largest settlement.

The locals have complained they "feel like extras in Apocalypse Now".

The subject site is on the edge of Oneroa. Photo / Google Maps

Whitaker says the Greenwood/Paykel property was above one of the island's most popular beaches and a proposed flight path was over a bay of anchored boats.

The property is also less than 1km from the ferry terminal "so is hardly in an inaccessible location", he said.

Auckland Council is putting helicopters under the spotlight this month.

The planning committee will on March 31 receive a report from officers on suggestions about how they might deal with complaints about more helipads, which might make the approval process more rigorous.

"If this one goes through or is declined either before or after the end of the month it will certainly be an indication of how serious they are," Whitaker said of the council intentions.

Planning consultants Isle Land's helipad land use consent application said the Greenwood/Paykel site was irregularly shaped with a vineyard on one side.

A suitably level and grassed outdoor site near the house could be used for the helipad, and no earthworks would be needed, the application said.

Nor would any buildings need to be developed.

Locals are against the Greenwood/Paykel application. Photo / Supplied

Flights would be limited to daytime and with a single-engine helicopter, not twin-engine.

The flight path would be out over the water, not above dwellings in the area or other properties, Isle Land said.

An acoustic report from consultants Marshall Day analysed how the helipad could be operated to ensure a reasonable noise level, consistent with rules, for the nearest neighbours and said effects would be "less than minor".



Craig Greenwood with wife Sarah Paykel back in 2007. Photo / Bradley Ambrose

Planning committee chairman Chris Darby said he wanted to understand what level of controls could be put on helicopters.

"We prohibit noisy roosters in residential areas but provide a pathway for noisy rotary-winged helicopters."

The planning committee agenda will be posted around March 28, Darby said.

He is also expecting to hear from local boards concerned about a rush of helicopter applications in Aotea, Waiheke and Waitematā.

Attempts to reach Greenwood, Paykel and Isle Land were unsuccessful.