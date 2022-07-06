International career coach offers tips on how to get that pay rise. Photo / 123rf

With recent data suggesting wages are going up, now could be the time to ask your boss for that pay increase.

Data from Trade Me for the three months ended June showed the nationwide href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/bargaining-power-for-job-applicants-trade-me-says-wages-climbed-but-job-market-flatter/A2L44II3UFQFTMFCNIR22DSB7E/" target="_blank">average salary increased by 2 per cent year-on-year to $66,016.

But approaching the topic of pay can be tricky for many workers.

Melbourne-based international career coach Leah Lambart said many employees find it difficult and awkward when it comes to discussing a potential salary increase for a number of reasons.

"We have been conditioned from a young age to think that talking about money is impolite," she said.

"We have been told not to discuss money openly and to keep our salary a secret from others. No wonder it feels so uncomfortable to bring up this topic at work."

Other challenges can include a lack of confidence, fear of rejection, difficulty talking about themselves and an inability to articulate their achievements.

"All these factors can make an employee really avoid having conversations about money when it comes to reviewing time," Lambart said.

Lambart had three tips to help overcome the challenges many employees face when approaching the topic of pay.

"Firstly an employee needs to understand the review process and whether a salary discussion is even involved," she said.

"If a salary review is part of the process, then seek to understand how salaries are calculated at your organisation.

"For example, is your salary increase likely to just be a CPI increase or do you receive a bonus that is attributed to the individual, team or even company performance."

Lambart said employees should also be prepared to discuss their achievements.

"An important part of performance reviews is being able to recall and articulate the value that you have provided to the organisation throughout the review process.

"This doesn't necessarily have to be quantifiable but could include key relationships that you have built, internal processes that you have streamlined or even how you have contributed to improving team morale."

She said it was important to take time to note down all your achievements throughout the review period and get familiar with articulating them.

"[This is] so that you feel confident talking about the value that you have brought to the organisation."

Lambart said lastly, employees need to know the outcome they want.

"Prior to the interview do your research on your market worth and pay range for your level of experience," she said.

"Based on how you believe you have performed during the period, have a range in mind in regard to the salary that you would like to achieve from this salary review. Be prepared to justify it and use examples of your achievements to back yourself up."

Melbourne-based international career coach Leah Lambart. Photo / Supplied

According to new data from employment marketplace Seek, 87 per cent of respondents to an approximately 350-strong survey said they expected to discuss salaries in their upcoming performance reviews.

And for businesses, salary reviews are the most common anticipated method (42 per cent) to combat staff leaving.

But according to the survey, almost 30 per cent of respondents have not had a performance review at all.

"In my experience, this is not uncommon, particularly in smaller organisations that do not have an internal human resources function to drive and implement this process," Lambart said.

Lambart said organisations should be adopting a continuous feedback approach when it comes to providing performance feedback, with managers ideally providing feedback on performance on even a monthly basis.

"Annual performance reviews provide a time to reflect on the achievements of employees, highlight areas of development and set goals in order to develop careers and take them to the next level.

"However, time goes quickly, so if employers can implement at least a bi-annual review process then that is certainly optimal."