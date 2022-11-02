Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Virgin Australia and AirAsia X make a welcome return to NZ - what it means for travellers

Grant Bradley
By
5 mins to read
The airline recently launched daily services from Australia into Queenstown. Video / Supplied

The return of Virgin Australia and AirAsia X to New Zealand offers some hope that airfares across the Tasman may start to level off.

Virgin Australia this afternoon landed in Queenstown with the first of

