Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Venture capital: A winner and a loser as a rollercoaster 2023 wraps up

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
Image / 123rf

Image / 123rf

OPINION/ANALYSIS

Movac is pumping, defying the venture capital drought.

The Wellington-based VC has just received a $20 million injection from Generate KiwiSaver for its Movac Growth Fund 6, which follows a $70m injection

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business