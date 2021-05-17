Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Another hot tech company sold offshore as US firm snaps up Dunedin's Timely in $100m+ deal

4 minutes to read
Covid was a 'scary' and 'existential' threat to Timely's appointment-booking software business, CEO Ryan Baker says - but ultimately a tailwind as more more salons digitised. Photo / Supplied

Covid was a 'scary' and 'existential' threat to Timely's appointment-booking software business, CEO Ryan Baker says - but ultimately a tailwind as more more salons digitised. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Yet another hot tech company has been sold offshore, with Dunedin's Timely being bought by Denver-based EverCommerce.

Read More

It's the latest in a long-term trend, which seems to have accelerated recently. March saw three

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.