Vaccinated apartment buyers offered $10,000 discount on new units

Plans for the Wonder Apartments. Photo / supplied

An Auckland apartment developer will knock $10,000 off the asking price of yet-to-be-built units for fully-vaccinated people.

Kelly McEwan of Urban Collective said to support the national vaccination scheme, he would discount places in the 90-unit Wonder planned for 78 France St South, Eden Terrace.

Construction has not yet started and McEwan is in the pre-sale marketing mode for the project, yet to be granted resource consent.

Units start at $720,000 for a 46sq m one-bedroom and go up to $2.7m for a 124sq m three-bedroom.

The construction contractor is booked to start early next year. Completion is anticipated around 22 months later. McEwan said Auckland Council consent for the block was expected shortly.

"Wonder Apartments will offer a $10,000 carrot for fully-vaccinated purchasers to help nudge towards the 90 per cent vaccination target," McEwan said.

"The cash contribution would be paid to all fully-vaccinated purchasers who sign purchase agreements before Christmas," he said.

"The business community and private sector can make moves to support the vaccination effort by providing incentives to customers to get vaccinated," he said.

Kelly McEwan wants to support the national vaccination effort. Photo / Supplied

"Nudging our vaccination rate towards the 90 per cent target is the key to opening up our economy, saving businesses and providing job security to employees.

"If businesses can do something to help, let's do it. If the private sector introduces a bunch of different incentives, perhaps we can help to nudge towards that target. This is one idea we've introduced. I look forward to seeing many more out there helping the vaccination effort," he said.

Buyers are offered the deal from October 6 to December 15. They must prove double-vaccination with an official vaccination certificate. They will receive a $10,000 credit against their purchase on settlement date," he said.

WHERE TO GET A VACCINE IN AUCKLAND - WITHOUT A BOOKING

People who are unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons were also eligible.

Other businesses also have incentives.

Several New Zealand businesses are encouraging more than 25,000 staff to get vaccinated via incentives of prizes, $100 cash, $200 donations to charities and extra holidays.

As the country's vaccination programme ramps up, these businesses have devised incentives for those who agree to be jabbed.

Fletcher Building's 13,700 staff here, in Australia and the Pacific Islands, have been invited to participate in its programme named #myWhy, a spokesman said.

Westpac, with 4000 staff here, said in June it was introducing paid special leave for employees to attend Covid-19 vaccination appointments.

UP Education is offering cash and charity donations.

Steel & Tube is offering $150 cash and other incentives to its staff of around 850 people.

SkyCity Entertainment Group, with 4200 staff, has offered staff paid time off work to get jabbed and brought in Dr Siouxsie Wiles to talk to its people.

Daily prize draws and cash giveaways to schools and charities are also being offered in a new initiative to get people aged 20-35 vaccinated.

People in that age bracket who scan their QR code at Auckland Airport's Park & Ride vaccination centre will also be able to enter their details to win daily prizes worth a combined total of $70,000.