Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

US tariffs prompt Kiwi exporters to rethink market strategies – Simon Devoy

By Simon Devoy
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Kiwi exporters face tariffs and high costs but see opportunity in targeted US markets. Photo / 123RF

Kiwi exporters face tariffs and high costs but see opportunity in targeted US markets. Photo / 123RF

Opinion by Simon Devoy
Head of Membership and Export at the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA)

THE FACTS

  • New Zealand exporters are reassessing their approach to the US market due to increased tariffs.
  • Experts advise focusing on specific states and segments rather than tackling the entire US market.
  • Success requires significant investment, strategic planning, and finding loyal niche audiences.

With the recent announcement of increased tariffs by President Trump, many New Zealand exporters are reassessing their approach to the US market. To understand how Kiwi businesses can navigate these shifting trade dynamics, I spoke with three exporters who are already selling into the United States: Joseph Harawira,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save