Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

FDA pushes to restrict synthetic opioid derived from kratom leaf

By David Ovalle and Paige Winfield Cunningham
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Leaves are prepared for kratom tea in Bangkok in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Leaves are prepared for kratom tea in Bangkok in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

The United States Food and Drug Administration pushed today to restrict a synthetic opioid found in tablets, gummies, and drinkable shots commonly sold in convenience stores.

Health officials announced they will seek to add 7-OH – a potent substance synthesised from a compound in the kratom leaf – to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save