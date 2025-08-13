A Bay of Plenty beverage company continues to make waves across high-end venues in New York City, preparing to launch on Amazon while navigating trade tariffs in the process.
Demand for the premium non-alcoholic beverage, Wai Mānuka, is rising rapidly and just four months after launching, the company hassecured its third order - a full 20-foot container - more than doubling its two previous shipments.
Wai Mānuka is seeking investors who bring not only capital but strategic value to help accelerate growth.
“It’s capital-intensive to grow a brand in the US,” Harawira said.
“We’re gaining 25 new accounts every month, and the key is consistent sell-through at scale.”
To reduce landed costs, minimise environmental impact, and navigate tariff hurdles, the company is exploring US-based manufacturing.
Harawira is working closely with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, his US partners, and other industry leads to assess the opportunity.
In a further boost, Harawira has been selected to join a New Zealand trade delegation meeting with native American investors and executives, exploring new pathways for indigenous business collaboration.