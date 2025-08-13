“To navigate US tariffs, we have to go big,” chief executive Joe Harawira said.

Their US distribution partner is covering most of the 15% tariff, a move Harawira said reflected confidence in market-fit and product potential.

Wai Mānuka is also preparing to launch on Amazon in New York City, giving 10 to 12 million local users the option to have the non-alcoholic elixir delivered directly to their doors.

“This will give us an opportunity to engage directly with customers, build loyalty, and expand our reach,” Harawira said.

Interest is also growing from other key states, including Texas, Chicago, and Los Angeles. But for now, the focus remained on building a strong foundation in New York before expanding too quickly.

Wai Mānuka is seeking investors who bring not only capital but strategic value to help accelerate growth.

“It’s capital-intensive to grow a brand in the US,” Harawira said.

Joe Harawira and Hayley Hiroki at The Bean in Whakatāne, one of the local outlets for Wai Mānuka.

“We’re gaining 25 new accounts every month, and the key is consistent sell-through at scale.”

To reduce landed costs, minimise environmental impact, and navigate tariff hurdles, the company is exploring US-based manufacturing.

Harawira is working closely with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, his US partners, and other industry leads to assess the opportunity.

In a further boost, Harawira has been selected to join a New Zealand trade delegation meeting with native American investors and executives, exploring new pathways for indigenous business collaboration.

He will meet them later this month.