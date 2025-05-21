According to the company’s website, Wai Mānuka is a non-alcoholic beverage infusing Mānuka honey with a touch of lemon juice and sparkling water.

“We shipped over four pallets of Wai Mānuka, which landed two weeks ago, and we’re now in discussions to manufacture and send a full container ahead of the US summer months,” Harawira said.

Wai Mānuka founder Joe Harawira prepares the first order of the beverage for New York.

A single container of Wai Mānuka holds more product than the company has sold through New World supermarkets across New Zealand in the past 15 months.

“In our original plan, we expected to ship our first container within 12 to 18 months — not as part of our second order,” Harawira said.

He is feeling positive about the future and is already in discussions with a US-based global beverage investment company.

“We’re building the foundations to scale rapidly into the wealthiest city in the world.

“The key is staying grounded, fostering sustainable growth, and playing to our strengths - especially in a time of global uncertainty and geopolitical tension,” Harawira said.

“My hope is that our journey inspires young people from Whakatāne to raise the bar and back themselves to pursue bold goals.

“Our greatest strength lies in our uniqueness and in our ability to create meaningful impact.”

He said Finesaler had reported the Wai Mānuka brand resonated with high-end customers in New York.

“Wai Mānuka is a unique heritage brand from New Zealand, grounded in Māori culture and values. Their customers choose brands that reflect their beliefs - prioritising both personal health and the health of the planet.

“Purpose-driven consumption is shaping purchasing decisions, and Wai Mānuka delivers on that through both its story and its product,” Finesaler said.

Meanwhile, exports to Japan have been building steadily, reflecting growing interest and long-term potential.

“We’re taking a long-term approach with Japan, that’s how business is done there, and we’re really pleased with how things are progressing.

“The opportunity to expand into two high-value markets at the same time is exciting, both from a business development and investment perspective.”

Harawira has even begun talks with a chief executive of a sports entertainment company in China who is interested in bringing Wai Mānuka into some of the country’s luxury hotels.