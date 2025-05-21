He is feeling positive about the future and is already in discussions with a US-based global beverage investment company.
“We’re building the foundations to scale rapidly into the wealthiest city in the world.
“The key is staying grounded, fostering sustainable growth, and playing to our strengths - especially in a time of global uncertainty and geopolitical tension,” Harawira said.
“My hope is that our journey inspires young people from Whakatāne to raise the bar and back themselves to pursue bold goals.
“Our greatest strength lies in our uniqueness and in our ability to create meaningful impact.”
He said Finesaler had reported the Wai Mānuka brand resonated with high-end customers in New York.
“Wai Mānuka is a unique heritage brand from New Zealand, grounded in Māori culture and values. Their customers choose brands that reflect their beliefs - prioritising both personal health and the health of the planet.
“Purpose-driven consumption is shaping purchasing decisions, and Wai Mānuka delivers on that through both its story and its product,” Finesaler said.
Meanwhile, exports to Japan have been building steadily, reflecting growing interest and long-term potential.
“We’re taking a long-term approach with Japan, that’s how business is done there, and we’re really pleased with how things are progressing.