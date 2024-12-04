US stocks surge to records on tech gains, Fed rate cut hopes

Interest rates are being cut with another Reserve Bank move expected this week, but how soon will it result in economic relief and recovery? Video / Cameron Pitney

Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records, extending a post-election rally on optimism about more interest rate cuts and for an artificial intelligence boom after strong Salesforce results.

All three major indices scored records, led by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which finished above 45,000 for the first time.

“The market at this point is looking for excuses to go up, and there’s not really anything that might work against that narrative,” said Steve Sosnick, of Interactive Brokers.

“Over the last couple of days, it’s managed to ignore all sorts of inconvenient things,” Sosnick said of the market’s shrugging response to political upheaval in France and South Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.7% at 45,014.04.