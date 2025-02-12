US releasing Russian crypto kingpin who sent $140m in criminal profits to NZ

Alexander Vinnik is escorted by police officers as he arrived at a Greek courthouse in 2017. He was extradited to the US on charges ranging from identity theft and facilitating drug trafficking to money laundering through the Bitcoin exchange he operated. Photo / Getty Images

Alexander Vinnik is escorted by police officers as he arrived at a Greek courthouse in 2017. He was extradited to the US on charges ranging from identity theft and facilitating drug trafficking to money laundering through the Bitcoin exchange he operated. Photo / Getty Images

The United States is releasing Russian cryptocurrency kingpin Alexander Vinnik as part of an exchange deal that saw Moscow free US teacher Marc Fogel a day earlier, a White House official said on Wednesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, replied “yes” when asked if US authorities had released or would be releasing Vinnik in exchange for Fogel.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kremlin confirmed the two sides had agreed to the “release of Fogel and one Russian citizen, who is held in detention in the United States”, but did not identify him.

Vinnik pled guilty in May 2024 to “conspiracy to commit money laundering related to his role in operating the cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e from 2011 to 2017”, according to the US Justice Department.

In March 2023, a High Court judge ruled that $140 million sent to New Zealand by the Russian “computer genius” was global money laundering of criminal profits. The sum was subject to the largest police restraint of funds in this country.