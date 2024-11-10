Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

US election: Come on Joe Biden, be the bigger man - and pardon Donald Trump: Paul Henry

By Paul Henry
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
President Joe Biden says in an address to the nation from the White House that he will ensure a 'peaceful and orderly' transition to Trump after the Republican's sweeping win.

THREE KEY FACTS

Paul Henry is one of New Zealand’s best-known broadcasters and TV personalities. He spends time living between Palm Springs in the USA and New Zealand.

OPINION

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Joe Biden has approximately 1700 hours left in the developed world’s top job. He could spend the twilight of his presidential

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business