Joe Biden has approximately 1700 hours left in the developed world’s top job. He could spend the twilight of his presidential term watching Netflix, sipping moulied food from a Tommee Tippee cup … or he could snatch victory from the jaws of defeat as one of the least impressive presidents of all time.

Whether or not Joe came to the decision to step aside of his own volition, was persuaded to by his gung-ho wife Jill or perhaps commanded to by Nancy Pelosi – America’s most impressive battle axe – his announcement to the American people of his intention not to contest a second term, contained a powerful statement: “I love this job – but I love my country more”.

US President Joe Biden. Photo / AFP

Who knows if Biden thought his replacement would trounce Donald Trump or not. Who knows what Biden thinks about anything now.

What we do know is Trump won. Not a landslide win but a convincing win. Probably 312 electoral votes and the popular vote. No mean feat, with a strong but not stunning turnout of around 63% of the voting-eligible population.

It’s a fact Donald Trump has a mandate. And he has a plan. It’s a fact he has four years and no more to do his best to right a failing ship. And it’s a fact America is not his only concern.

Yes, the United States is falling apart financially but the world is in a state of turmoil.

The appalling Middle East conflict and the biggest potential flashpoint Iran, Russia’s war with Ukraine, a crisis most seem happy to allow to drag on, at the cost of thousands of innocent lives … at the cost of a way of life. Russia must not be allowed to win. There’s that crazy fool running North Korea.

And perhaps the most concerning issue in the international slow cooker – China – could yet prove to be the biggest global protagonist. Like it or not, the world needs America to lead the way and like it or not Trump will lead America.

And so Joe … do you really love your country more? You’re prepared to step aside in America’s best interest. What more will you do in the “best interest” of the country you love?

Trump’s first term was overwhelmed with litigation, thwarting him at almost every turn. Was that in America’s “best interest”? The Democrats promoted endless obstacles to Trump running the country, gleefully leading the President down long dark corridors to dead ends.

Best interest do you think? Yes, it’s the opposition’s job to oppose, to expose and offer alternatives. But that should not come at the expense of the country’s “best interest”.

So overwhelming was the Democrat commitment to blocking Trump during his first term, that they forgot to calculate an alternative way forward for themselves. And so in 2020, they cobbled together a shaky team with an even shakier direction. Not surprisingly it led to this. A convincing and well-deserved rejection from the American people.

US President-elect Donald Trump with wife Melania and son Barron during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Centre in Florida. Photo / Getty Images

Trump is not a young man, Joe. You know all about that. You know only too well how hard it is to front every day and execute the mission of President. I commend you for pledging a smooth transition of power – but go further. Execute your own executive power and pardon Donald Trump.

Free him from the personal legal obstacles that might distract him. Clear the way for him to do the best he can for the country you love. Send a strong message to the people you’ve dedicated much of your life to serving and in doing so rob Trump’s most extreme supporters of their crutch of persecution.

You can be part of uniting the American people, Joe.

At the same time encourage your party to plan for the future, not block the future. Democrats need to rebuild now … they need to focus on presenting the American people with a compelling argument for 2028 led by compelling people.

For now, allow and even assist Trump to perform the will of the people.

So, Joe … I ask again. Do you really love your country more? Think about your presidential legacy … to hell with the brouhaha that will naturally ensue among your own … you’re the President of the United States of America. Be the bigger man. It’s what executive powers are for.

