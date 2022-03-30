Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

US bond curve inverts for first time since 2019, NZ curve flattens

3 minutes to read
The US yield curve has become inverted for the first time since late 2019. Photo / File

The US yield curve has become inverted for the first time since late 2019. Photo / File

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

New Zealand's yield curve flattened after short US bond yields exceeded 10-year yields for the first time since August 2019.

When yields for short-dated bonds exceed those of longer dated bonds, the curve is deemed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.