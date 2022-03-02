Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Unit numbers increased 115% at Grey Lynn site from 72 to 155 at Ockham's The Feynman

3 minutes to read
Mark Todd with his Feynman model. Photo / Michael Craig

Mark Todd with his Feynman model. Photo / Michael Craig

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Tightening finance and rising demand for lower-priced apartments has resulted in a 115 per cent lift in unit numbers planned for a fringe-city Auckland block.

Ockham Residential is pre-selling apartments in the planned seven-level 155-unit

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.