Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Unemployment preview: How hard has the economic downturn hit the labour market?

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Unemployment is likely to top 5% and is expected to keep rising next year. Photo / Mike Scott

Unemployment is likely to top 5% and is expected to keep rising next year. Photo / Mike Scott

Economists expect that New Zealand’s unemployment rate hit 5% in the third quarter of this year, its highest level since 2020. Stats NZ will release new labour market data, for the three months to September 30, on Wednesday at 10.45am.

There is a tight spread

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business