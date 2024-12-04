Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

UK uncovers vast crypto laundering scheme for gangsters and Russian spies

Financial Times
5 mins to read
Rescuers working at the site of a missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Parts of a Russian-speaking money laundering network interacted with a crypto exchange used to procure western technology for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo / Ukrainian Emergency Service

Rescuers working at the site of a missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Parts of a Russian-speaking money laundering network interacted with a crypto exchange used to procure western technology for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo / Ukrainian Emergency Service

A UK-led operation has uncovered a multibillion-dollar money laundering scheme run out of London, Moscow and Dubai that enabled Russian spies and European drug traffickers to evade sanctions using cryptocurrency.

The UK’s National Crime Agency said on Wednesday its “Operation Destabilise” investigation centred on two companies, Smart and TGR,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business