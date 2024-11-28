Inquiry into the Covid-19 response, fatal Waikato crash and 45 years since Air NZ Erebus crash.

By RNZ

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced new chemical weapons and missiles sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“These new sanctions respond to recent findings by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons that illegal riot control agents are being used on the frontlines in Ukraine,” Peters said in a statement.

“This is in line with reports that we have been hearing throughout the year that Russia is using chemical weapons on the battlefield in clear breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention.”

The new sanctions package also targets Iranians involved in the supply of ballistic missiles and drones to Russia, as well as Russians facilitating this trade.