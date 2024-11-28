Advertisement
Winston Peters announces new sanctions against Russia in response to Ukraine war

RNZ
Inquiry into the Covid-19 response, fatal Waikato crash and 45 years since Air NZ Erebus crash.

By RNZ

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced new chemical weapons and missiles sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“These new sanctions respond to recent findings by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons that illegal riot control agents are being used on the frontlines in Ukraine,” Peters said in a statement.

“This is in line with reports that we have been hearing throughout the year that Russia is using chemical weapons on the battlefield in clear breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention.”

The new sanctions package also targets Iranians involved in the supply of ballistic missiles and drones to Russia, as well as Russians facilitating this trade.

“New Zealand is part of a wider international sanctions effort, condemning and seeking to hold accountable those supporting Russia’s illegal actions,” Peters said.

New Zealand is also joining Australia in a “call to action” on sanctions-evading “shadow fleet” activities.

In attempting to bypass sanctions, shadow fleet vessels have a pattern of ignoring maritime safety and environmental rules, avoiding insurance costs, and engaging in other unlawful actions.

“The ‘shadow fleet’ presents significant threats to all countries,” the statement says.

Since the Russia Sanctions Act entered into force in March 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine in February that year, New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 1700 individuals and entities.

