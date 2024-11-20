Advertisement
Home / World

Donald Trump names former wrestling executive Linda McMahon as Education Secretary

AFP
2 mins to read
Donald Trump today nominated Linda McMahon, former chief executive of World Wrestling Entertainment, to lead the Department of Education, which he has pledged to abolish.

Describing McMahon as a “fierce advocate for parents’ rights,” Trump said in a statement: “We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort”.

McMahon is a co-chair of Trump’s transition team ahead of his return to the White House in January. The team is tasked with filling some 4000 positions in the Government.

Regarding McMahon’s experience in education, Trump cited her two-year stint on the Connecticut Board of Education and 16 years on the board of trustees at Sacred Heart University, a private Catholic school.

McMahon left WWE in 2009 to run unsuccessfully for the US Senate, and has been a major donor to Trump.

Since 2021, she has chaired the Centre For The American Worker at the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute.

US President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate Linda McMahon as the United States Secretary of Education. Photo / AFP
During the election campaign, Trump promised to do away with the federal education department on his return to the White House.

“I say it all the time. I’m dying to get back to do this. We will ultimately eliminate the federal Department of Education,” he said in a September rally.

At the Republican convention in Milwaukee, McMahon said she was “privileged to call Donald Trump a colleague and a boss,” as well as “a friend”.

Her ties with Trump go back to her years in the professional wrestling industry — she said she first met him as chief executive at WWE.

At the culmination of a staged feud, Trump once body-slammed her husband, legendary wrestling promoter Vince McMahon, and shaved his head in the middle of a wrestling ring on live television.

In 2017, she was confirmed as head of the Small Business Administration, which is responsible for supporting America’s millions of small businesses, which employ around half the country’s private-sector workforce.

In nominating her, Trump pointed to her experience in business, helping to grow the WWE.

After leaving the administration, she served as chairwoman of the pro-Trump America First Action Superpac, or political action committee.

Save

