Donald Trump today nominated Linda McMahon, former chief executive of World Wrestling Entertainment, to lead the Department of Education, which he has pledged to abolish.

Describing McMahon as a “fierce advocate for parents’ rights,” Trump said in a statement: “We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort”.

McMahon is a co-chair of Trump’s transition team ahead of his return to the White House in January. The team is tasked with filling some 4000 positions in the Government.

Regarding McMahon’s experience in education, Trump cited her two-year stint on the Connecticut Board of Education and 16 years on the board of trustees at Sacred Heart University, a private Catholic school.

McMahon left WWE in 2009 to run unsuccessfully for the US Senate, and has been a major donor to Trump.