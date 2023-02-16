The Air New Zealand flight was two-thirds the way across the Pacific when it turned around. Photo / Supplied

Air New Zealand’s New York service has hit more problems, this time with power issues at JFK Airport forcing a plane to turn back while over the mid-Pacific this morning.

The flight was two-thirds of the way across the Pacific when it turned around.

New York’s JFK Airport is not accepting flights because of a power problem there and the decision was made to wait out the problem in Auckland, rather than divert to another airport en route where recovering the schedule would be more difficult.

The New York airport reported a “power disruption at Terminal 1,” which handles international flights. It said that “some flights may be arriving and departing from different terminals”.

CNN said a source familiar with the situation said there was an overnight fire that has since been extinguished that cut off power to much of the terminal.

The New York Port Authority is currently working to restore power at JFK’s Terminal 1 by working around the circuits that were impacted by the overnight fire, according to a Port Authority official.

This week an inbound Air New Zealand flight to Auckland from JFK diverted to Rarotonga because of Cyclone Garbrelle and soon after launching last year the NZ1 flight faced delays and a diversion because of strong headwinds on what is the airline’s longest route.