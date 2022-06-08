Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Two things buyers at troubled 105-home Ormiston project should do: lawyer

7 minutes to read
Maison D'Ormiston housing development Ormiston, Flat Bush. Photo / DDL

Maison D'Ormiston housing development Ormiston, Flat Bush. Photo / DDL

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Buyers of the troubled Flat Bush 105-home Ormiston scheme by DDL should take two steps, according to a property law expert.

Nick Kearney, special counsel at North Shore solicitors Davenports Law, says worried buyers who

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.