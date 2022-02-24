Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

TVNZ boss Kevin Kenrick on financial results, RNZ merger and his one regret

5 minutes to read
Outgoing TVNZ chief executive Kevin Kenrick. Photo / Supplied

Outgoing TVNZ chief executive Kevin Kenrick. Photo / Supplied

Damien Venuto
By
Damien Venuto

Online Business Editor/Media Columnist - NZ Herald

TVNZ has posted an interim net profit of $15.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2021, down $18.7m on the $33.9m reported during the same period last year.

This drop comes despite the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.