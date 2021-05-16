Trustpower pays special dividend as review of retail business continues

Tauranga-based Trustpower is considering a possible sale of its retail business to focus only on electricity generation. Photo / George Novak

Trustpower reported a 7 per cent rise in earnings and announced a small 'catch-up' dividend, but gave no outlook statement while a review of its retail business continues.

The Tauranga-based electricity company said in the year to March 31, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation amortisation and fair value movements (EBITDAF) of $200.2 million, a 7 per cent increase on the previous year.

Underlying earnings were up 25 per cent to $94.2m.

The increase came from the company's retail operations, which reported a 33 per cent rise in EBITDAF to $47m. Trustpower's retail business was a leader in bundling different products to offer to customers, adding mobile phone services in 2021.

Trustpower's generation business reported a marginal fall in EBITDAF of $154.1m, a fall of $100,000.

"Trustpower's balanced portfolio of geographically dispersed assets, an ongoing commitment to asset enhancement, and astute placement of product to market has seen us recover from a reduced half-year result to end the year in line with last year," chief executive David Prentice said.

In January, Trustpower announced a strategic review of its retail business, which could see the business sold, a move supported by the company's majority shareholder, infrastructure fund Infratil.

In April Trustpower announced it had received a number of indicative proposals to acquire the business and had progressed to due diligence.

This morning the company gave no update on the process and declined to give a statement on its expected outlook "once the results of the strategic review are known".

The company will pay a fully imputed dividend of 17 cents a share, as well as a special 1.5c dividend which chairman Paul Ridley-Smith said was a "catch up" payment after Trustpower announced a slightly reduced dividend in May 2020 due to uncertainly related to Covid-19.

Trustpower's total dividend for the year is 35.5c.