Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Travel's future: Flight Centre's trends for 2022

5 minutes to read
Justin-Tighe Umbers is the Board of Airline Representatives director. Video / Jed Bradley

Justin-Tighe Umbers is the Board of Airline Representatives director. Video / Jed Bradley

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Flight Centre says travel inquiries surged by 75 per cent the day border restrictions for vaccinated Kiwis were relaxed and in research released yesterday travel will change this year compared to before the pandemic.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.