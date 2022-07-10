Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Travel squeeze: Air Line Pilots Association warning to passengers

5 minutes to read
Chaos at Aussie airports as staff shortages extend wait times. Video / 9 News

Chaos at Aussie airports as staff shortages extend wait times. Video / 9 News

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

A pilots' union warns there could be longer term problems crewing aircraft in New Zealand as travellers battle school holiday flight delays and disruption.

The New Zealand Air Line Pilots' Association (NZALPA) says the current

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.