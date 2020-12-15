Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Transtasman bubble: Virgin Australia, Air New Zealand and Qantas pour in capacity

5 minutes to read
Virgin Australia will fly 70 times a week between NZ and Australia. Photo / Supplied

Virgin Australia will fly 70 times a week between NZ and Australia. Photo / Supplied

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Virgin Australia and Air New Zealand have poured capacity back on to the Tasman from late March in a renewal of intense rivalry — if and when the planned two-way travel bubble goes ahead.

While

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.