Transtasman bubble: Push for more trainee pilot spots in MIQ

Some sightseeing flight businesses were 95 per cent reliant on international visitors. Photo / Supplied

An aviation group says quarantine-free travel across the Tasman will have the dual benefit of boosting the struggling scenic flight sector and provide more room for trainee pilots.

But Aviation NZ chief executive John Nicholson says the benefits of the bubble will take time to be felt.

Before Covid-19 many general aviation tourism businesses earned 80 per cent of their income from international tourists, with some up to 95 per cent reliant on foreign visitors.

''The industry has suffered through the loss of international tourists.''

The Strategic Tourism Asset Protection programme has provided some help to some companies but some have gone out of business.

''It is good news though that Australian tourists will be back to generate much-needed cash flow to support and rebuild operations.''

Australia and New Zealand together, account for about 40 per cent of the sector's income.

''However, it will undoubtedly take time, and confidence that travel is safe, before Australian business gets back to pre-Covid levels.''

Nicholson also said that with freed-up managed isolation and quarantine space freed up by 40 per cent or 1800 rooms there should be opportunities for the pilot training industry.

The largest trainer closed its New Zealand operation in February, and the industry has been going backwards with the border closed.

Nicholson said it was hoped that spaces can be allocated to high-value pilot training.

The average international cadet pays around $80,000 a year in tuition fees.

In 2020, the industry earned $51m in tuition fees from international students, generated $226m in economic activity, mostly in regional New Zealand, employed 380 staff and had an asset value approaching $100m.

Last year, 153 New Zealanders gained commercial pilot licences.

This continued the decline evident since a 2009 high.

''With a growing aircraft fleet, now 4720 powered aircraft, the demand for pilots is expected to grow again as international air travel resumes and the use of aircraft for many purposes in New Zealand, from commercial to recreational, continues to expand.''

Nicholson said a dynamic pilot training industry underscored the country's ability to provide the skilled pilots Air New Zealand and other airlines need to bring people to New Zealand and fly them around the country.

'We will be progressing talks with the Government about accessing MIQ facilities for high-value pilot training,' said Nicholson.