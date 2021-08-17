Transpower issues emergency notice for national grid

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

National grid operator Transpower is warning of potential power cuts after a tower arm failure reduced the amount of power coming north from the South Island.

It sent an emergency notice at 4:23pm, warning of power shortages between 5pm and 7:30pm on Tuesday night.

This comes just a week after widespread power outages affected thousands of people last Monday.

"Transpower as system operator advises there are insufficient generation and reserve offers and transmission capacity to meet demand and provide for N-1 security for a contingent event," Transpower stated.

"The level of instantaneous reserves being scheduled may or will be reduced".

Earlier today Transpower told customers there was a problem with the interisland power link.

It said there was an unplanned outage of HVDC Pole 2 due to a tower arm failure.

A conductor (wire) has fallen from a tower around State Highway 7 in the Weka Pass area, Waikari in North Canterbury, the statement said.

''Crews are onsite assessing damage and planning for repairs."

"The market is currently stable however, if there is a major plant failure, there is a risk of not being able to meet demand through the evening.

"We are approaching generators requesting more generation now. We have asked electricity distribution businesses (lines companies) in the North Island to reduce all controllable demand (such as hot water)."

Counties Energy has sent an urgent message to its customers on Facebook, warning of potential power loss soon.

"Please prepare for potential loss of power. We will keep you updated as soon as we know more," the company said.

The Electricity Authority is already investigating last Monday night's blackout. That investigation will centre on Transpower's role in outages that left 35,000 consumers in the dark on the coldest night of the year.

The initial phase of what will be a wider review of the industry will centre on whether Transpower systems were up to scratch. The role of lines companies and generators will be investigated in a later, wider review.

An initial report into the blackout will be made public and the authority says it will seek assurance from Transpower that any corrective actions will be done urgently.