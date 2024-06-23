Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Transport planning should sit with experts not politicians - Andrew Couch

By Andrew Couch
6 mins to read
Transport projects often take a change of direction when there is a new Government. Photo / Kellie Blizard

Transport projects often take a change of direction when there is a new Government. Photo / Kellie Blizard

THREE KEY FACTS:

Andrew Couch is a transport analyst, business case author and shareholder in ride-pooling start-up Kara

OPINION

So far, the current administration has largely stalled the transport planning sector.

Unfortunately, this is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business