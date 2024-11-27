Online auction giant Trade Me, long the subject of speculation it will be re-listed onto the NZX by its private equity owners, has reported a flat 2024.
Accounts filed to the Companies Office by the firm’s holding company Titan Parent New Zealand covering the year to June 2024 show revenues of $370m, marginally up from $358m the year prior.
Statutory profits of $9.1m were reported, although this was bolstered by $18.4m in “ineffective portion of changes of cash flow hedges”.
Earnings before interest, tax and fair value movements were negative $3m, compared to a positive $33.6m the year prior.
As is common with private equity structuring, considerable debt has been loaded into the company.