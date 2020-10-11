Tower Insurance to take $5m-$7m pre-tax hit from Ohau fire

Fire ripped through the lakeside village of Ohau early this month. Photo / Otago Daily Times

New Zealand insurance company Tower said it would take a $5 million to $7 million pre-tax hit from the Lake Ōhau fire in its 2021 accounts.

Chief executive Blair Turnbull said the company had a team of people at Ōhau offering support to customers after the fire, which destroyed 48 buildings and burnt through 5040 hectares of land.

"Our thoughts are with everyone in the community who have been impacted by these fires and we will do everything we can to support them to rebuild their homes and community," Turnbull said in a statement.

Tower has received five total loss claims and four partial damage claims as a result of the Lake Ōhau fire, near Twizel, which broke out on October 4.

The fire will not affect the September 30, 2020, financial result, which is due for release on November 25.

Local farmers said the blaze was made worse when flames raged through thick vegetation on Department of Conservation land.

