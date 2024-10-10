Tourism numbers up in August with Australians leading the charge

Stats NZ said there were significant increases in arrivals from Korea, Japan and Taiwan. Photo / Supplied

Overseas visitor arrivals were up slightly in August compared with a year ago, Stats NZ said today.

Australians arrived in the biggest numbers, up significantly from August 2023 and comprising a majority of all foreign visitors.

Visitor arrivals from China were also up compared with August 2023.

But the total number of overseas visitor arrivals in August was at 85% of the 251,100 recorded in August 2019, before the Covid pandemic.

For the year to August, overseas visitor arrivals numbered 3.23 million, an increase of 535,000 from the August 2023 year.