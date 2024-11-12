Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Top national house builder drops staff numbers by 90

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Classic Builders director Peter Cooney. Photo / Supplied

Classic Builders director Peter Cooney. Photo / Supplied

The residential market downturn has prompted one of New Zealand’s largest house-building businesses to cut staff numbers by 90 in the past 18 months.

“The market is crap and has been for the last two years,” Tauranga-based Peter Cooney, Classic Group director, said.

Classic had about 330 staff in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business