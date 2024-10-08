TikTok faces US lawsuits for harming youngsters

The states accuse TikTok of using intentionally addictive software designed to keep children watching as long and often as possible. Photo / 123RF

TikTok faces new lawsuits filed by 13 US states and the District of Columbia, accusing the popular social media platform of harming and failing to protect young people.

The lawsuits filed separately in New York, California, the District of Columbia and 11 other states, on Tuesday expand Chinese-owned TikTok’s legal fight with US regulators, and seek new financial penalties against the company.

The states accuse TikTok of using intentionally addictive software designed to keep children watching as long and often as possible and misrepresenting its content moderation effectiveness.

“TikTok cultivates social media addiction to boost corporate profits,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

“TikTok intentionally targets children because they know kids do not yet have the defences or capacity to create healthy boundaries around addictive content.”