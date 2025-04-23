Three ex-LG New Zealand staff guilty of destroying evidence in anti-competitive investigation

Christopher Luxon visits Kiwi troops in the UK, NZ's economic recovery expected to be gradual and uneven and fears of more exclusion to gender minorities.

The Commerce Commission filed criminal charges against three former LG New Zealand staff after evidence was destroyed during an investigation.

In 2020, the Commission opened an investigation into potential resale price maintenance (RPM) in the supply of televisions in New Zealand.

The investigation concluded with the Commission sending a compliance letter to LG and a warning to Panasonic.

Two former managers of LG New Zealand who pleaded guilty for their involvement in destroying evidence during an investigation into potential anti-competitive conduct can now be named.

Dowan Kim, the former country manager of LG New Zealand, and Nicholas Clarke, a former LG key account manager, lost name suppression more than three years after charges were filed by the Commerce Commission.

Both Kim and Clarke were discharged without conviction, with a third former staff member who has permanent name suppression.

