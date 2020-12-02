Website of the Year

Business

This Japanese shop is 1,020 years old. It knows a bit about surviving crises

8 minutes to read

Ichiwa has been selling grilled rice flour cakes to travellers in Kyoto, Japan, for a thousand years. Photo / Hiroko Masuike, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Ben Dooley and Hisako Ueno

A mochi seller in Kyoto, and many of Japan's other centuries-old businesses, have endured by putting tradition and stability over profit and growth.

Naomi Hasegawa's family sells toasted mochi out of a small, cedar-timbered shop

