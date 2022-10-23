They're back! First cruise ship arrives in Napier after two-and-a-half years

Ovation of the Seas in Napier Port on Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay has welcomed back its first cruise ship in two and a half years.

One of the largest cruise ships in the world, the Ovation of the Seas, arrived in Napier Port about 6.30am on Monday carrying about 3000 passengers.

It will leave the port on Monday evening about 6pm.

Passengers coming into the city from the cruise. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ovation of the Seas was welcomed with a pōwhiri by a group of students from local high schools, as well as an Art Deco display of vintage cars and music from the Napier City Stompers band.

Businesses particularly around Napier CBD are preparing for a big day of trade buoyed by the influx of visitors, with buses running from the port into the city.

The Ovation of the Seas docked in Napier Port on Monday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

The cruise industry has been heavily impacted by the Covid pandemic during the past couple of years.

Earlier this year, the Government reopened its maritime border to the tourist vessels, ahead of the summer cruise season.