Chloe Butcher-Herries (left) with her wife Makita Butcher-Herries at the awards night on Friday. Photo / Supplied

Chloe Butcher-Herries knew from a young age she wanted to be a farmer.

Having grown up helping out on her uncle's farm in Hawke's Bay, she went straight into shepherding after school.

Butcher-Herries (Ngāti Mahanga, Waikato-Tainui) has not slowed down since, and is now highly-regarded within the sheep and beef industry, working as an assistant farm manager near Napier.

On Friday, she was recognised with a prestigious award at the Māori Excellence in Farming Awards.

Butcher-Herries, 30, received the 2022 Ahuwhenua Young Māori Award for sheep and beef farming.

She was one of three highly-talented finalists in the running for the award and was crowned the 2022 winner in front of about 800 people, at an awards dinner in Hawke's Bay.

"The standard of entrants was very high and the three finalists were all exceptional young people who in turn reflect the number of young Māori who are making successful careers in sheep and beef," judge Aaron Hunt said.

The finalists for the 2022 Ahuwhenua Young Māori Award. Photo / Supplied

Butcher-Herries told organisers that winning the award was "amazing" and her only expectation in entering the competition was to return to her Māori roots and be appreciated for the work she was doing.

Butcher-Herries is the assistant farm manager on Newstead Farm, a bull beef farm in Puketapu owned by Robert and Helen Pattullo.

Her goal is to become a farm manager in the future and teach rangatahi and support them into the industry.

She has now been working on the 936ha Newstead Farm for four years and said it was an enjoyable job, and she loved seeing the bulls improve in weight.

On Newstead Farm, Butcher-Herries said kaitiakitanga was important – fencing off waterways, riparian planting and minimising sediment loss and leaching.

The farm buys in 1150 friesian bulls around May each year and they start sending bulls to the works in November, with all bulls off farm by the first week of February.

She has also completed studies within her profession and is due to start a diploma in Primary Industries.

Off the farm, Butcher-Herries enjoys learning te reo Mãori and is attending evening classes, and is also an avid powerlifter.

She was supported by her wife Makita Butcher-Herries at the awards night.

As part of the judging process, the finalists attended a three-day study tour designed to provide a range of insights, inspiration and experiences across the sheep and beef sector.

The winner of the 2022 Ahuwhenua Trophy for the top Māori sheep and beef farm was Wi Pere Trust, a large sheep and beef farming operation at Te Karaka, near Gisborne.



The Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor announced their success. Guests included Willie Jackson, Meka Whaitiri, Sir Tumu and Lady Susan Te Heuheu, representatives of Kiingi Tuheitia, along with diplomats, other representatives of central and local government, agribusiness leaders and whānau from all the finalists.