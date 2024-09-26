Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

The Warehouse CEO on where it went wrong and plans to turn the business around

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The Warehouse Group interim chief executive John Journee expects the business' new operational strategy to drive better results.

The Warehouse Group interim chief executive John Journee expects the business' new operational strategy to drive better results.

The Warehouse Group will review the product range at its red sheds and focus on growing its business customer base as it attempts to recover from its toughest result in 42 years.

New Zealand’s largest retailer on Thursday morning announced a net loss of $54.2 million in FY24,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business