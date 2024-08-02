The Warehouse takeover bid falters at first hurdle

An attempt to take The Warehouse Group private has faltered at the first hurdle, with the deal launched by founder Sir Stephen Tindall and a private equity firm unable to gain support from another significant shareholder.
“The current scheme of arrangement doesn’t have the critical shareholder backing it needs to proceed,” Warehouse chairwoman Joan Withers announced to the market on Friday afternoon.
“With that in mind, the board has decided to defer further talks until such time as the proposal receives wider shareholder support.”
The $1.50 to $1.70 a share offer from Tindall and Adamantem Capital valued the retailer between $520 million and $590m - a premium to its near $490m market capitalisation on Friday.
The offer needed to meet a 75% shareholder support threshold to progress.