The Warehouse takeover bid falters at first hurdle

Tindall owned about 50% directly and indirectly, while another near 20% was owned by the Norman family, which owned retailers Farmers and James Pascoe.

“A key shareholder has informed the board that they do not support the current terms, and therefore the requirement for 75% approval from shareholders in each interest class is not possible,” The Warehouse Group’s market statement read.

David Norman told the Herald’s Stock Takes last week he was not prepared to comment on the offer.

Tindall declined a Herald request for an interview to discuss the bid last week.

The Warehouse Group chairwoman Joan Withers said the board was committed to working in the best interests of shareholders, in a market update on Friday.

Withers’ comments on The Warehouse Group did not throw the offer out entirely.

“While the board has not yet formed a view on value, we’re open to continue discussions if a further proposal generates shareholder support sufficient to make its execution viable,” she said.

“We acknowledge the interest from Adamantem Capital and the backing from Sir Stephen Tindall, however, without broader shareholder support, it is not prudent for us to pursue this proposal further.

“We’re committed to acting in the best interest of all our shareholders.”

The Warehouse Group’s share price dropped 2% to $1.38 upon the announcement.

