Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The public relations power list: The most influential PR people in New Zealand

Damien Venuto
By
25 mins to read
The public relations industry power list. Image / NZ Herald

The public relations industry power list. Image / NZ Herald

This year the Herald’s award-winning newsroom produced a range of first-class journalism, including Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation, the Auckland anniversary floods, arts patron Sir James Wallace’s prison sentence, the election of Christopher’s All Blacks’ narrow defeat in the Rugby World Cup final.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business