Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

It is possible to hate your job but love your work

Financial Times
By Sarah O’Connor
4 mins to read
The modern economy has generated vast numbers of pointless jobs. Photo / 123RF

The modern economy has generated vast numbers of pointless jobs. Photo / 123RF

OPINION:

Don’t you just hate it when a good theory falls apart? The late anthropologist David Graeber’s book had a great premise: that the modern economy has generated vast numbers of pointless jobs, and “the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business