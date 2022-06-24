Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The look of exodus: Departures plague Productivity Commission

14 minutes to read
New Productivity Commission chair Ganesh Nana downplays difficulties at the board level, though an HR report makes it clear that staff saw things differently. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Productivity Commission chair Ganesh Nana downplays difficulties at the board level, though an HR report makes it clear that staff saw things differently. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Kate MacNamara
By
Kate MacNamara

Business Journalist

The Productivity Commission delivered a new inquiry into immigration last month, at the same time that it is facing its own story of migration: an exodus. It involves a string of departures that have not

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.