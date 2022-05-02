Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

The Exodus: How the tech industry is trying to keep staff loyal - and attract new talent from offshore

10 minutes to read
Actionstep's Vice President of engineering Stevie Mayhew describes offering all employees unlimited annual leave as a 'high–trust model'. Video / NZ Herald

Actionstep's Vice President of engineering Stevie Mayhew describes offering all employees unlimited annual leave as a 'high–trust model'. Video / NZ Herald

Chris Keall
By
Chris Keall

Chris Keall is the technology editor and a senior business writer for the NZ Herald

With borders opening again there are fears more Kiwis will look abroad for greener pastures. In the fourth of a five-part series, Chris Keall profiles the technology industry and its fight to retain talent.

Tech

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.