Business

The Exodus: Construction crying out for skilled workers - forecast of 200,000-plus person shortage

7 minutes to read
Schache: glad he quit uni for the building site. Photo / Michael Craig

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

With borders opening again there are fears more Kiwis will look abroad for greener pastures. In the third of a five-part series, Anne Gibson profiles the construction sector and its fight to retain staff.

Award-winning

