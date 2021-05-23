Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

The bitcoin strategy divorcing spouses use to hide assets

6 minutes to read
Cryptocurrency is becoming a growing issue in divorce settlements. Photo / Getty Images

Cryptocurrency is becoming a growing issue in divorce settlements. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By: Lucy Burton for the Telegraph

Most people's to-do list for getting married doesn't involve investing in Bitcoin.

But for one 29-year-old ready to express his love for his partner, buying the cryptocurrency was one of the first things that came

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.