Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The big winners in the New Zealand Tourism Awards

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
A close encounter with a kākā at Zealandia wildlife sanctuary. It took the top tourism award for 2023. Photo / File

A close encounter with a kākā at Zealandia wildlife sanctuary. It took the top tourism award for 2023. Photo / File

Wellington wildlife sanctuary Zealandia Te Māra a Tāne has been named the top tourism operation in the country for 2023.

Zealandia was presented with the Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award at the New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business